Guwahati: Garima Garg Attends Screening of ‘Roi Roi Binale’

Garima Garg, along with her family and members involved in the making of Roi Roi Binale, attended the screening of her late husband Zubeen Garg’s final film at Calvin Gold Cinema, Fancy Bazar, Guwahati.

IPS Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Jayanta Borah, and Jatin Borah were also present to pay tribute to the legendary singer, composer, and filmmaker.

Speaking to the media, Garima shared her emotions: “People have cooperated and given us immense love toward this movie. It was a dream project for him. It’s a mix of emotions for me… If he could have seen this movie himself, I would have been even happier. I have taken a lot of courage to watch it.”

The first screening began at 4:25 a.m. at Matrix Cinema Hall, Beltola — an unusual time, yet perfectly fitting for Zubeen’s unorthodox spirit.

Long before sunrise, hundreds of fans gathered outside the theatre, carrying posters and wearing scarves, their faces marked by anticipation and quiet grief.

Roi Roi Binale, directed, composed, and envisioned by Zubeen Garg, stands as his final gift to Assamese cinema. The film is being hailed as a reflection of his boundless creativity, restless energy, and deep-rooted love for Assam and its people.

