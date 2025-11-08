Guwahati Hosts Purvca Samvad 2025 to Promote Sustainable Urban Mobility

Guwahati played host to the inaugural Purvca Samvad 2025 – Conversations for Sustainable Urban Futures in North East India at the NEDFi Convention Centre, bringing together policymakers, urban planners, transport experts, civil society members, media, and students to discuss sustainable urban mobility.

The day-long event focused on “Sustainable Urban Mobility: Public Transport, Walking & Cycling”, emphasizing the creation of transport systems that are clean, inclusive, safe, and climate-resilient—aligned with India’s broader urban sustainability goals.

The program commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting and a tribute to late cultural iconsZubeen Garg, flautist Dipak Sarma, and radio artist Syed Sadulla.

In his welcome address, Arshel Akhter, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Purvca Foundation, underscored the importance of bringing diverse voices together to make cities more people-centric and environmentally sustainable.

Keynote speaker Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Maurya, Professor of Civil Engineering at IIT Guwahati, outlined a sustainable roadmap for urban mobility amid rapid urbanization, growing congestion, and rising air pollution levels.

The event featured spotlight speakers including Dr. Arup Kumar Misra (Chairman, Assam Pollution Control Board), Dimbeswar Talukdar (ACS, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority), Dr. Bhairavi Joshi (BYCS India Foundation, Surat), Abhijit Lokre (The Urban Lab Foundation, Ahmedabad), and Rizwan Uz Zaman (Assam Climate Change Management Society).

Panel discussions were led by experts fromIIT Guwahati, Cotton University, and local planning authorities, with moderators Himangka Kaushik and Dr. Simanta Kalita guiding deliberations.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation Ward Councillors, including Ratna Singh (Ward 31) and Ashish Bharali (Ward 46), also participated, sharing insights on government initiatives to improve urban mobility.

A key highlight was the launch of Purvca Foundation’s report “Women On Board: Perceptions, Barriers, and Opportunities for Inclusive Mobility in Guwahati.”

Conducted under the EcoMoveNE Program with support from the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, the study surveyed nearly 600 women across 60 municipal wards to explore their experiences with bus-based public transportation.

The event was supported by Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Assam Climate Change Management Society (ACCMS), Assam Pollution Control Board, BYCS India, Transitions Research, and The Urban Lab Foundation.

Purvca Samvad 2025 concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to collaboratively make Guwahati a model for sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient mobility in the Northeast.

