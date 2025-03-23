Guwahati to Host Its First Test Match and ICC Women's ODI World Cup Matches

Guwahati is set to achieve a historic milestone in Indian cricket as it prepares to host its first-ever Test match when India takes on South Africa in November. The city will also serve as a venue for the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup later this year, marking another significant achievement for cricket in the Northeast.

Announcing the development on Sunday, BCCI General Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that Guwahati’s Barsapara International Stadium will be included in India’s cricketing map as a Test venue.

“No Test and World Cup matches have been played in Guwahati so far. However, as per the decision taken at the BCCI Apex Council meeting on Saturday, the city will host both events this year,” Saikia said.

The much-anticipated Test match, the second of a two-match series between India and South Africa, will take place from November 22 to 26 at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium. The series opener will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This landmark decision aims to promote red-ball cricket across the country and expand the sport's reach in the Northeast.

Additionally, Guwahati will also host five to six matches of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, making it the first-ever World Cup cricket venue in the region. The Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be played from September 24 to November 2, with final venue details being finalized.

Expressing gratitude for this recognition, Saikia credited ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their support in making Guwahati a preferred international cricket destination.

Apart from the two-match Test series, India and South Africa will engage in a three-match ODI series, followed by a five-match T20I series. The ODIs are tentatively scheduled to be played in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam between November 30 and December 6, while the T20Is are expected to take place between December 9 and 19, with Cuttack, Nagpur, Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad being considered as host cities.

Prior to the South Africa series, the Indian men’s team will play another two-match Test series in October. The first Test will be held at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, while the second will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from October 10 to 14.

With Guwahati making its debut as a Test and World Cup venue, the city is poised to become a significant hub for international cricket, further strengthening the sport’s presence in the Northeast region.