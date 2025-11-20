Guwahati: Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union Stages Protest Over ST Status, Community Rights

The Koch Rajbanshi Students’ Union (Upper–Middle Central Committee) on Thursday staged a sit-in protest at Sachal, pressing for long-pending demands related to Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and overall socio-economic upliftment of the Koch Rajbongshi community.

Over 300 protesters from various parts of the Upper–Middle region participated in the agitation, holding placards and raising slogans against what they described as years of deprivation, betrayal, and exclusion by the government.

Speaking at the protest, members of the organisation accused the BJP-led government of failing to deliver on its promise of granting ST status to the six indigenous communities of Assam, including the Koch Rajbongshi.

They said the continued delay has created widespread resentment among the community, which they claim has been denied rightful recognition and development opportunities.

Protesters also alleged that despite being one of the earliest indigenous groups of Assam, the Koc Rajbongshi have been repeatedly marginalised and politically exploited.

They expressed deep dissatisfaction with what they termed “systematic neglect” by the state and central governments.

Issuing a stern warning ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls, the demonstrators said the community would be compelled to consider alternative and exceptional political steps if the government does not take conclusive action on the ST status issue.

The Koch Rajbanshi groups reiterated that the demand for constitutional recognition is non-negotiable and urged the government to initiate concrete measures without further delay.

