Guwahati: Man Electrocuted Trying To Bring Down Tricolor At Palasbari

A person at Palasbari near Guwahati sustained severe injuries after coming into contact with a high-tension wire while trying to bring down the national flag at sundown on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place at the office of MLA Hemanga Thakuria in the Uparhali village near Palasbari in the outskirts of Guwahati.

MLA Thakuria had unfurled the national flag at his office today morning. The freak accident occurred in the evening while trying to bring the flag down.