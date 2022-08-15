Guwahati: Man Electrocuted Trying To Bring Down Tricolor At Palasbari

A person at Palasbari near Guwahati sustained severe injuries after coming into contact with a high-tension wire while trying to bring down the national flag at sundown on Monday.
According to reports, the incident took place at the office of MLA Hemanga Thakuria in the Uparhali village near Palasbari in the outskirts of Guwahati.
MLA Thakuria had unfurled the national flag at his office today morning. The freak accident occurred in the evening while trying to bring the flag down.
The victim has been identified as Jitumoni Thakuria, a youth. He came in contact with a high-capacity power line right next to the flag raising venue.
As the ladder was weak, he had climbed up alone. However, the ladder broke and he was came into contact with the live wire and was thrown to the ground.
He was immediately rushed to Mirza Medical and from there, he was taken to Nemcare hospital where he is currently under treatment.