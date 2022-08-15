VLC Media Player Banned By Govt In India

VideoLAN’s popular media playing software and streaming media server VLC media player is banned in India.

According to MediaNama, VLC Media Player has been banned in the country for nearly two months, however, if it is already installed in devices, it should still work normally.

Neither the company, nor the Indian government has released any details regarding the ban and the reason behind it.

As per reports, the media player was banned as it was used by China-backed hacking group Cicada for cyber attacks. As a part of a long-running cyber attack campaign, Cicada hasa been using the software to deploy malicious malware loaders, experts discovered a few months ago.

As it was a soft ban, both the company and the government did not announce it officially. A user on Twitter shared a screenshot of the VLC website that showed, “The website has been banned as per order Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under IT Act, 2000.”