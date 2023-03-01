Guwahati: Man Threatened to Death; Extortion Charges on Accused

A young man from Guwahati was threatened to be killed by miscreants to extort money from the person.

According to sources, the man identified as Shyamal Sutradhar was threatened by accused Mintu Ali and Anup Deka.

It has come to fore that both of them were instructed by Dhiraj Deka to intimidate the victim and extort money from him.

Dhiraj Deka was arrested by the Crime Branch. He extracted money by taking out forged name to get insurance in place of a deceased.

Dhiraj suspected Shyamal of filing complaint against him, for which he asked Mintu and Anup to threaten him to shoot and extort the money.

The victim then lodged a complaint in the Dispur Police station.

Shyam Sutradhar has also approached the Commissioner of Police.