Goalpara Man Records Video Before Killing Self; Blames Extortion

In a sensational incident in Assam’s Goalpara district, a man committed suicide after being allegedly blackmailed by a two people over an objectionable video of his which they had recorded. Before taking the extreme step, the victim recorded a video seeking justice from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The tragic incident has come to the fore from Baguan in Goalpara. As per reports, the victim Azizul Haque was being blackmailed for some time over an objectionable video of his by a former Nalanga Gaon Panchayat president and the husband of a regional councilor of the Panchayat in Goalpara.

Haque, a resident of Kamandanga village in Goalpara had an illicit relationship outside of his marriage. An objectionable video of his where he was in a compromised position with the woman, had been recorded by the two accused. They then used the video to extort large sums of money from the victim.

Finding himself cornered with nowhere to go, the victim chose to kill himself. But before that, he recorded a video where he explained the entire case and sought for the intervention of the chief minister.

In the video, the victim who died later can be heard saying, “Respected Assam CM, I wanted to narrate something to you. Sir, I am being blackmailed by Dilowara Begum, Nalanga Panchayat, Goalpara. She recorded a comprising video and extorted Rs 25 lakhs from me. A councilor, Gulam Maula is also in on the act. I sold my land and everything to pay them off, but they still wanted more. My wife holds a small NRLM post in Goalpara which they now want.”