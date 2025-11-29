Guwahati: Manipuri community stage Protest At Chachal Demanding ST Status

The designated protest site at chachal, Guwahati turned into a sea of candlelight with hundreds from the Manipuri community staging a peaceful sit in demonstration.

The protest jointly organised by Voters Party International (VPI) and United Manipuri Association Assam (UMAA),began around 5pm and continued late into the night.

Participants including women, student and elders, sat in neat rows holding demanding immediate Scheduled Tribe status (P) for the Manipuri community settled in Assam and self- governance for crisis hit Manipuri.

“ without ST status, out identity, land and culture are under threat, we want protection and self-rule. ” One of the Protesters stated.

Heavy police deployment was visible around the dharna site.

Additional forces from nearby police station and a company of Assam police personel were stationed as a precautionary measure, though the protest remained completely peaceful with no attempt to march toward the Assembly or block roads.

Senior police officials said security was stepped up in view of the ongoing ethnic situation in Manipuri and to prevent any spillover effect in Assam.

The number of protesters swelled to nearly 600-700 with more people joining from Beltola, Hatigaon and Narengi areas where a sizeable Manipuri population resides.

The candlelight vigil is expected to continue till midnight, organizers said, marking a symbolic close to the winter session and a strong message to both the state and central governments. This is the latest in a series of demonstrations by the Manipuri community in Assam.

