Guwahati NIA Court Awards 5-Years RI To Two In Terror Recruitment Case

Two persons were sentenced to five years imprisonment by a special NIA court in Guwahati in connection with a terror recruitment case.

The accused duo has been identified as Shahnowaj Alom and Omar Faruque, both residents of Assam.

According to information, both of them are accused of recruiting members to raise a module of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in the state.

The NIA court had convicted the two accused on Friday under section120B of the Indian Penal Code, 18, 18B, 19, and 38 of UA(P) Act and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years. The court also imposed a fine on them.

On September 14, 2018, the case was initially registered at Jamunamukh Police Station in Hojai district.

The case was re-registered by the NIA on October 5, 2018.

Shanawaj Alam was arrested on September 13, 2018, as he had close links with Md. Kamruz Zaman, a suspected terrorist of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).

During investigations, it was revealed that accused Kamruj Zaman, Shahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam, Omar Faruk and other accused entered into a conspiracy to recruit members for raising a module of the terror outfit in Assam.