Northeast Frontier Railway's First Vande Bharat Train Completes Trial Run

The train is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.
Vande Bharat Express | file image
The Northeast Frontier Railway's (NFR) first Vande Bharat Train, the semi-high-speed train completed its trial run from Howrah-New Jalpaiguri station on Monday, official statement said.

Vande Bharat Express train will be the first express train between New Jalpaiguri (NJP), Siliguri to Kolkata after Shatabdi Express.

Vande Bharat will have Passenger-friendly facilities like automatic doors and Wifi access.

The statement added that the nation's seventh Vande Bharat train took around 8.30 hours to complete about 560km between NJP-Howrah during the first trial run today.

A massive crowd was gathered at the station to get a glimpse of the train.
Shuvendu Chowdhury, Divisional Rail Manager (DRM) Katihar- Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) at NJP said, the trial run was completed successfully and we are waiting for the final day for its service.

(with inputs from ANI)

