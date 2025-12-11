Guwahati: One-Day State-Level Training Program for Veterinarians Held at Basistha Staff College

A one-day state-level training and awareness program for veterinarians was organised at Basistha Staff College, Guwahati, under the initiative of the Assam Government’s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, with support from Pensioners' Mancha.

The training session was inaugurated in the college auditorium with Minister Krishnendu Paul attending as the chief guest.

Other dignitaries present included Manoj Saikia, Chairman of the Cattle and Poultry Corporation, and Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Kalita of the Veterinary University, along with several other prominent personalities.

Veterinary officers from all districts of Assam participated in the program, which focused on enhancing livestock and veterinary services, disease prevention, and improving productivity in the state’s animal husbandry sector.

The training was conducted under the ASCAD scheme, aiming to strengthen veterinary practices and create awareness among professionals about the latest developments in the field.

In a related announcement, the government stated that nearly Rs 17 crore in damages had been caused to farmers due to swine flu.

Compensation for affected farmers will be shared equally, with 50% provided by the central government and 50% by the state government.

The program highlighted the importance of upgrading veterinary standards and ensuring effective disease management, contributing to the overall development of Assam’s livestock sector.

Also Read: Bhaskar Choudhary Conferred With ‘Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award-2023’