Guwahati: Opposition Unity Meeting Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

As the Lok Sabha elections draw close, the Opposition parties seem to be in a hurry in a bid to unite against the ruling BJP.
On Thursday, a meeting was held at Hotel Lily in Guwahati where representatives of around 11 political parties were present along with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora.
The meeting was also attended by AICC’s General Secretary Jitendra Singh.
In the meeting, various strategies were discussed for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year, sources informed.
During a presser after the meeting, APCC President Bhupen Bora said, “We invited the Aam Aadmi Party to the meeting; however, they couldn’t make it. We had a conversation over the phone and we have decided that Satya Pal Malik's statements in his recent interview should be probed.”
“All parties will go to Delhi on constituency rescheduling,” he further added.
It is to be mentioned that the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) led by perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal, was not invited to the meeting.
Bora shared pictures of the meeting in his official twitter handle where he wrote, “Sharing few snapshots of all opposition parties meeting just started in Hotel Lili, Guwahati in presence of state leadership of 11 political parties under the aegis of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. Sri Jitendra Singh ji GS AICC is present along with Secretary P Sathe ji."