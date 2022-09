In a massive joining programme, 4 political leaders and 100 women joined Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Monday.

The joining programme was held in the presence of Minister Keshab Mahanta, Atul Bora and others.

Among the political leaders who joined AGP are former President of Youth Congress and former General Secretary of APCC Kamrul Haque Choudhury.

The foundation day of AGP will be held in Barpeta.