Dhubri Man Arrested For Misleading Partner For Physical Relations

Notably, the Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) criminalizes sexual intercourse that is obtained through deceitful tactics, such as making false promises of marriage, employment, or promotion, and concealing one's true identity. According to this section, if an individual engages in sexual intercourse with a woman by promising marriage with no intention of fulfilling that promise, they can face imprisonment for up to 10 years and may also be required to pay a fine.