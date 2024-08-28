Dhubri Man Arrested For Misleading Partner For Physical Relations

A man was arrested by Guwahati Police after a complaint against him for alleged sexual intercourse by deceitful means by his long-time lover. The woman, a Hindu, alleged that they had physical relations as the man had promised to marry her but later retracted.
According to the complainant, they met while studying together at JB Law College in Guwahati. They first became friends and soon became lovers. However, things turned south when the accused decided to withdraw after initially proposing marriage to her.
The woman, originally from Lumding, then approached Chandmari Police in Guwahati to file a complaint against the accused Alom Ahmed. She mentioned that they also lived together for a while when Ahmed had sexual intercourse with her under the pretence of marriage, but later refused.
The police registered a case numbered 140/24 and on Tuesday arrested the accused Alom Ahmed from his residence in Dhubri. He is being processed for further legal action.
Notably, the Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) criminalizes sexual intercourse that is obtained through deceitful tactics, such as making false promises of marriage, employment, or promotion, and concealing one's true identity. According to this section, if an individual engages in sexual intercourse with a woman by promising marriage with no intention of fulfilling that promise, they can face imprisonment for up to 10 years and may also be required to pay a fine.