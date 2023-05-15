Guwahati Police Drag AAP Assam Workers into Buses Amid Protest

Around a hundred Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Assam unit members/volunteers including the State Coordinator of AAP, Assam, Bhaben Choudhury were detained while they were protesting demanding the arrest of BJP booth president Samudra Roy in Bordubi under Tinsukia district, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on March 20, 2023 and further compelling the mother of the victim Damini Prajak (Name Alerted to Protect Identity of Minor) to commit suicide on April 14, 2023.
The police personnel forcefully put down the protest march before bundling them onto buses.
As per reports, the police have also detained the elder brother and five other from the family of the alleged 13-year-old victim girl who had reportedly joined the protest today.
The protesters were then shifted to Chachal in the outskirts of Guwahati city where they submitted the memorandum to the Director General of Police, Assam via a police official requesting to register an FIR against the BJP Booth president for abetment of suicide of victim’s mother and harassment of victim family.
In the memorandum, the AAP Assam claimed that the 13 year old girl in Tinsukia was raped mercilessly by a person in influential power and position, who in lieu of his stature as the BJP Booth president and Gaon panchayat member ensured till date that no arrest was made against his name.
“The victim’s elder brother went in to register a complaint against the 53 year old Samudra Rai on April 21, 2023, wherein after the Bordubi Police Station under Tinsukia district registered a case bearing number 434/2023 GR case no. 31/2023 but till date no arrest has been made and her perpetrator is free at large. He was threatening the family members of Damini Prajak (Name Alerted to Protect Identity of Minor). The situation become so gruesome that on April 14, the mother of the victim under humiliation faced through the society and under threats and intimidation by Samudra Rai committed suicide, against which the Bordubi police to date have not registered any case or taken action against Samudra Rai,” the memorandum reads.
In this regard, the conduct of the Bordubi police officials is further questioned as to why till date they haven’t registered any case under the stringent provisions of the Nirbhaya Act (Criminal Law Amendment Act 2013), POCSO Act against Samudra Rai and arrested the same for destroying the lives of two individuals from the same family.
“The psychological effect of the incident has traumatized the family to such an extent that both the victim and her brother have lost their faith in the judicial system and are now forced into abject poverty after the death of both their parents. Moreover, till date, no action has been taken by district social welfare officer to safeguard the two or ensure that no further harm is done to the children,” AAP Assam added in the memorandum.
Earlier, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami had submitted a memorandum to the State Women’s Commission in connection with the Tinsukia rape.
A seven member delegation from Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) had also visited the victim in Bordubi in the month of April this year.