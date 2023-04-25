Tinsukia Rape: Assam Congress Submits Memorandum to Women’s Commission

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the State Women’s Commission in connection with the Tinsukia rape.

According to sources, Mira submitted the memorandum for the role played by police to arresting the accused who were involved in the rape case of a minor in Tinsukia.

It is alleged that the accused in the rape case is the president of a local BJP booth committee, identified as Samendra Roy alias Samudra Roy, who committed the heinous crime.

The Mahila Congress committee has demanded a proper investigation into the matter and arrest the accused.

They further said that the police also didn’t investigate the death of a family member of the victim who is alleged to have been killed by the accused.