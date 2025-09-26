Guwahati Press Club Elections Postponed Following Zubeen's Demise

The Guwahati Press Club (GPC) elections was initially scheduled for October 10, now it has been postponed to October 25. The decision was taken by GPC election committee announced on Friday.The vote counting will now take place on October 26.

As a mark of respect,The decision comes in the wake of the recent passing of renowned singer Zubeen and to allow the community to mourn.

Reportedlly, all election campaigning has been temporarily suspended. No promotional or election related activities will be permitted until the completion of the adyashradha rituals.

The GPC election committee issued a formal statement confirming the revised schedule and urging the members to stick to the new guidelines.

The committee stated that the postponement is intended to ensure that the elections proceed respectfully and in harmony with the cultural sentiments of the press community.

Also read: Shaymkanu Mahanta's Facebook Live And His Earlier Statement To PTI