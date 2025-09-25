Is Shyamkanu Lying? His Facebook Live Contradicts Earlier Statement To PTI

In a statement to PTI on 20th September, Shyamkanu Mahanta was mentioned to have claimed that Zubeen Garg had come to Singapore to relax and not just attend the North East India Festival (NEIF). Mahanta, in the same PTI report, was quoted as saying—“ Zubeen had told the festival organising team that he wanted to go to Singapore and we arranged for his stay at a hotel.”

But, in the latest Facebook live today (25th September), which Shyamkanu Mahanta uploaded from an unknown location, he claimed that when Zubeen was asked if he would come to Singapore, Zubeen agreed, saying that he would come with his brother Sandipan Garg and manager Siddharth Sharma.

Confusion at LGBI Airport About Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Presence

Earlier today, there was a rumour that Shaymakanu was present at the VIP lounge of Guwahati's LGBI airport. Mahanta, in his Facebook video, said that he is afraid of returning home, seeing the public angst against him and his family.

Mahanta also said that he would go to the courts to seek justice against those who ran a campaign against him and made his condition vulnerable. He also urged the government for justice while confirming his full support to the SIT formed by the Assam government.

