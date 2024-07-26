Guwahati Records 37.8°C as Max Temp, IMD Predicts Heatwave Conditions in Assam

On Friday, the city of Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8°C, which is 4.5°C above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This sharp rise in temperature has raised concerns as the IMD has further predicted that maximum temperatures are likely to exceed 35°C at several places across Assam, remaining 3°C to 4°C above normal in some plains until July 27, 2024.