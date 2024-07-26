Guwahati Records 37.8°C as Max Temp, IMD Predicts Heatwave Conditions in Assam

On Friday, the city of Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8°C, which is 4.5°C above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This sharp rise in temperature has raised concerns as the IMD has further predicted that maximum temperatures are likely to exceed 35°C at several places across Assam, remaining 3°C to 4°C above normal in some plains until July 27, 2024.
Lumding recorded the highest temperature in Assam yesterday at 39°C. Other significant temperatures recorded include Silchar at 38.4°C, Udalguri at 38.0°C, Mangaldai at 37.9°C, Agomoni at 37.7°C, Guwahati Airport at 35.9°C, and Dibrugarh at 35.7°C.
In addition to the high maximum temperatures, the IMD has also forecasted a rise in minimum temperatures by 1-3°C in many places across Assam over the next 48 hours, with no significant changes expected in the subsequent 48 hours.
The IMD has issued a weather forecast for the northeastern region, predicting light to moderate rain at a few places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next two days. It also issued warnings of thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya. Furthermore, heavy rain is expected in isolated places in Assam.
While no warnings have been issued for Day 2, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Day 3. Additionally, heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur, with moderate rain likely at many places across these states.
In Guwahati, the IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are expected to be 36°C and 27°C, respectively.
The IMD's forecast highlights the urgent need for preparedness to handle the heatwave and potential thunderstorms in Assam and neighboring states. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of extreme weather.