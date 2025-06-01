Guwahati Records Scattered Showers, Barak Valley Braces for More Rainfall

As per data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), various parts of Assam experienced varied rainfall on June 1, 2025, with certain districts witnessing extremely heavy showers while others recorded minimal precipitation.

Highest Rainfall Recorded in Southern Assam

The highest rainfall was recorded at the Algapur Circle in Hailakandi district with a massive 299 mm, followed closely by Panchgram AEGCL (272.5 mm). Karimganj’s Dullavcherra AEGCL also saw heavy rainfall at 145 mm, reflecting intense monsoon activity in Barak Valley.

Other High Rainfall Districts

Cachar (Lakhipur ARG): 119.5 mm

Nagaon (Raha ARG): 155 mm

Dima Hasao (LKHEP AWS): 70.5 mm

Kokrajhar (Gossaigaon AMFU): 61 mm

Kamrup (Chandubi AWS): 67.5 mm

Baksa (Tamulpur ARG): 37 mm

Kamrup Metro (Sarusaijai, VCBC Rani AWS): 23.5 mm each

Moderate Rainfall in Central and Western Assam

Districts like Barpeta, Chirang, Goalpara, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia recorded moderate rainfall ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm. For example:

Chirang AWS: 30–33 mm

Tinsukia (NTPS APDCL): 32.5 mm

Sonitpur (Dhekiajuli AEGCL): 27.5 mm

Goalpara (Dhupdhara ARG): 43.5 mm

Sporadic Showers in Upper Assam

Upper Assam districts like Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, and Charaideo saw rainfall between 10 mm to 46 mm. Notable recordings include:

Dhemaji (Jonai ARG): 46 mm

Dibrugarh (DC Office ARG): 26.5 mm

Charaideo (Sonari AWS): 22 mm

Guwahati Receives Light to Moderate Rain

The state capital region experienced light to moderate showers. Major figures include:

Sarusaijai ARG & VCBC Rani AWS: 23.5 mm each

Guwahati City AWS: 12.5 mm

Hangrabari ARG: 8.5 mm

IIT Guwahati ARG: 17.5 mm

Downtown University AWS: 10 mm

Light Rainfall Across Several Northeastern Districts

Several districts including Majuli, Golaghat, Marigaon, and Jorhat reported light rainfall, ranging from 0.5 mm to 10 mm.

Monsoon Trend Watch

The rainfall data reflects an uneven monsoon onset across Assam, with the Barak Valley receiving significantly more rainfall than the Brahmaputra Valley. With the IMD forecasting intensified monsoon activity over the coming days, authorities have been alerted for potential urban flooding in vulnerable regions.

