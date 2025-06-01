Severe Flood Situation in Assam and Tripura as Rivers Flow Above Danger Mark

The flood situation in several parts of Assam and Tripura has turned severe, with multiple rivers rising above their danger levels due to incessant rainfall over the past several days. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), as of 6:00 AM today, at least eleven rivers are flowing in the “Severe Flood Situation” category, indicating levels between the official danger mark and their respective Highest Flood Levels (HFLs).

Advertisment

Rivers Flowing in Severe Flood Situation:

Brahmaputra at Dibrugarh (Dibrugarh district) was recorded at 105.85 metres , which is 0.15 m above its danger level of 105.7 m . The water level remained steady.

Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat district) registered a level of 86.6 metres , 1.06 m above the danger mark , and continues to rise at a rate of 100 mm/hr .

Dhaleswari at Gharmura (Hailakandi district) reached 32.12 metres , exceeding the danger level by 4.07 m , with a rising trend of 110 mm/hr .

Rukni at Dholai (Cachar district) was at 25.8 metres , 1.22 m above its danger mark , and rising at 250 mm/hr —indicating a rapid surge.

Katakhal at Matijuri (Hailakandi district) measured 22.15 metres , surpassing its danger level by 1.88 m , and rising at 180 mm/hr .

Barak at Badarpur Ghat (Karimganj district) was recorded at 17.06 metres , 0.21 m above the danger level , and continues to rise.

Buridehing at Margherita (Tinsukia district) stood at 136.58 metres , 2.16 m above its danger level , and rising at 50 mm/hr .

Kushiyara at Karimganj (Karimganj district) recorded a level of 15.38 metres , 0.44 m above the danger mark , rising at 90 mm/hr .

Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh (Golaghat district) was at 78.91 metres , 0.49 m above the danger level , but remained steady.

Kopili at Kampur (Nagaon district) was measured at 61.92 metres, 1.42 m above its danger level, also showing a steady trend.

Tripura Update:

In West Tripura district, the Haora river continues to flow in a severe situation. At 6:00 AM, it was at 11.58 metres, 0.88 m above the danger level, and still rising at 70 mm/hr.

Alert and Advisory:

The rising water levels have triggered an Orange Bulletin across the affected districts. Authorities have issued advisories urging residents in low-lying and riverine areas to remain on alert and be prepared for possible evacuations. Disaster response teams are on standby, and district administrations are monitoring the situation closely.

Also Read: Train Services Disrupted in Assam Due to Heavy Rainfall