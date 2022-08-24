Guwahati: Secretariat Employee Assaulted By MLA Joyanta Basumatary

An employee at the Assam secretariat in Guwahati was on Wednesday physically assaulted by an MLA.

MLA from Sidli constituency in Assam’s Bongaigaon district, Joyanta Basumatary, reportedly struck an employee at the Janata Bhawan or the state secretariat in Dispur.

The victim has been identified as Bibhuti Bhattacharya. According to reports, he has hearing impairment.

Bhattacharya was employed as the personal assistant to the commissioner of transport.

The incident took place as the MLA was rountinely questioned before letting him enter the room.

Soon after the incident, MLA Joyanta Basumatary reportedly fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the Janata Bhawan employees union has written to the employee's council regarding the incident seeking justice.