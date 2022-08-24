VVS Laxman Named Interim Head Coach For Asia Cup 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that VVS Laxman will be the interim head coach of Team India for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

This comes after head coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for Covid-19 before the team departed to UAE for the tournament.

India is scheduled to begin their campaign with a game against Pakistan on August 28. In an official release on Wednesday, BCCI said, “Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.”

It may be noted that Dravid had tested Covid-19 positive during a routine test conducted before the team’s departure to the UAE. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and is reportedly showing mild symptoms.

It may be noted that Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the UAE starting from August 27, till September 11. The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Group B.