Education Ministry To Do Away With Quotas For Admission To KVs

The Ministry of education scrapped several quotas for admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas on Wednesday, according to a circular from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

Quotas for admission in several categories including Member of Parliament (MP) and District Magistrate (DM), the circular added.

Government sources were quoted by ANI as saying, “In a revolutionary step to streamline admissions in Kendriya Vidyalas and improve the quality of education, it has been decided to discontinue several discretionary quotas which were beyond the approved students' strength.”

The Union minister of education and chairman of KVS, Dharmendra Pradhan had conducted a review of the functioning of KVS recently in which it was seen that these quotas led to overcrowding in classrooms, affecting the pupil-teacher ratio and the quality of teaching-learing.

The discretionary quotas had also distorted the overall percentage of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations in the schools, reported ANI, quoting official sources.

“Keeping all these factors in mind, the decision has been taken to discontinue discretionary quotas of the Ministry of Education, Sponsoring Agency, MPs, etc. There was a long practice of recommending students by the Minister of Education, but the same has been discontinued,” the official was further quoted.