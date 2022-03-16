Guwahati: Special Edition of SUV Launched at Kamakhya Motors

A special Kaziranga edition of SUV was launched at the Kamakhya Motors dealer situated at Jonali in Guwahati in Assam on Wednesday.

Chief Conservator of Forest MK Yadav and popular Assamese actor Diganta Hazarika were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Regional manager of the Tata Motors Saumen Pal, managing director of the Kamakhya Motors Rohit Malhotra, senior manager of Tata Motors Rishi Khemka and GM of Tata Motors Upen Sharma were also present at the occasion.

This special Kaziranga edition of the SUV is a mark of honour to national parks of India along with its major geographical and biological diversity.

There are four editions of the SUV. They are the Tata Punch Kaziranga edition, Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition, Tata Harrier Kaziranga Edition and Tata Safari Kaziranga Edition.

Also Read: Mumbai: Miscreants Attack Delhi Capitals’ Bus