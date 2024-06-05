Guwahati Tea Auction Center Breaks Records with High Tea Prices
In a groundbreaking development, the Guwahati Tea Auction Center has shattered previous price records, signaling a new era of prosperity for both large-scale producers and small tea growers in the region.
Record-Breaking Prices:
Two lines of Hookhomal CTC teas achieved an unprecedented price of Rs 723, underscoring the exceptional quality and demand for Assam teas. These lots, facilitated by J. Thomas & Co., were eagerly snapped up by M/s Arihant Tea Co. & Shree Jagdamba Tea Syndicate.
Notably, even teas from small tea growers commanded remarkable prices, with 100% quality tea fetching Rs 436 per unit. Produced by Rajajuli Bought Leaf Tea Factory under the brand Dharmajuli Teas and marketed by Paramount Tea Marketing Pvt. Ltd., these teas were purchased by M/s Baruah Innovation of Guwahati.
Implications for Small Growers:
This record-setting achievement not only highlights the recognition of quality teas but also promises brighter prospects for small growers. The substantial prices attained for their produce signify a positive shift in the industry, offering hope for improved livelihoods and sustainability.
Transparency in Auction System:
The transparent and competitive nature of the auction system has played a pivotal role in facilitating such remarkable prices. Unlike private sales, where pricing may lack transparency, the auction platform ensures fair value for tea, fostering trust and reliability among stakeholders.
Encouraging a Quality-focused Approach:
The success witnessed at the Guwahati Tea Auction Center is anticipated to stimulate a positive cycle wherein higher prices incentivize small growers to prioritize quality over quantity. This strategic emphasis on producing superior green leaves is poised to elevate the overall standards and reputation of Assam teas.
Outlook and Optimism:
Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association (GTABA), expressed optimism for the future, anticipating continued milestones and record-breaking performances in the months ahead. This optimism reflects the confidence in the resilience and potential of the tea industry in Assam.
The historic achievement at the Guwahati Tea Auction Center not only celebrates the excellence of Assam teas but also heralds a promising era for small growers, underlining the region's commitment to quality and sustainability.