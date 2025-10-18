Guwahati: Teen Found Dead at Rented Home on Zoo Road

In a tragic incident, a teenage girl was found dead in an apparent suicide at her residence on Namghar Path, Zoo Road, Guwahati.

The deceased has been identified as Diya Adhikari, a student from Arya Vidyapeeth College.

Diya had been living with her parents in a rented house, House No. 18, where the family had resided for several years.

The reseaon is still unknown about behind her untimely death.This is a developing story.

