Guwahati: Thief Loot Cash, Valuables from Patient’s Attendant at GMCH

An incident of loot and robbery has taken place at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bhangagarh.

According to sources, the robber who is identified as Chandan Roy is a resident of Noonmati.

Chandan is accused of stealing mobile phones and certain amount of cash from the attendants of patients in GMCH.

It has also come to fore that, Chandan was released from jail fifteen days prior to this recent case of robbery he got involved in.

Moreover, Chandan was accompanied by a group of thieves in the robbery.

All of them along with Chandan are currently on run.

Last year, in November, the Guwahati Police arrested a mobile thief from GMCH who was identified as Lachit Boro, a resident of Ashish Nagar in the Chandrapur area.