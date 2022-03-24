Guwahati: Thousands of TET Teachers Stage Protest at Kahilipara

Around twenty thousand TET teachers’ have staged protest in front of Sarba Siksha Abhijan office at Kahilipara, Guwahati. Teachers from across the state gathered at Guwahati to gherao the Sarba Siksha Abhijan office in protest against various demands.

Notably, many teachers who are on its way to Guwahati to stage protest have been detained by police in different places. Meanwhile, in order to disrupt the protest, police personnel have been deployed in several places of the city including Sarba Siksha office.

The TET teachers have called the protest after their discussion with the government went into vain. Reports have poured in that the Superintendent of Police of every district has been instructed so that no teachers could enter Guwahati from other districts to participate in the protest named as ‘Guru-Garjan’.

Moreover, many teachers who came to Guwahati from other parts of the state by train have been detained by police at Guwahati Railway station. Many vehicles have also been seized.

It may be mentioned that the TET teachers are demanding regularization of jobs.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that 16,000 TET qualified candidates will be appointed by June. The chief minister made the statement at the ongoing budget session of the Assam Assembly.

