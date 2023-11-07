Guwahati: Truck With 32 Cattle Heads Seized at Jorabat; 2 Held

Assam police have once again prevented a cattle smuggling attempt on the outskirts of Guwahati city and apprehended two individuals involved in the act.
According to sources, a truck was intercepted at Jorabat based on specific information. Upon inspection, 32 cattle were found inside the vehicle.
These cattle were being transported from Numaligarh to Byrnihat on the Meghalaya side, sources informed.
The two arrested smugglers have been identified as Ashraful Alam and Zakir Ahmed.
Earlier this month, Assam police successfully intercepted and rescued 44 cattle heads being illegally transported in a truck at Jorabat.
The operation culminated in the apprehension of two individuals involved in the illicit cattle trafficking. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mafizul Khan and Aminul Haque.
According to sources, the cattle heads were being smuggled from Nagaon and were en route to Byrnihat before being intercepted at Jorabat by alert police.
Upon inspection of the truck, the police discovered the 44 cattle heads, crammed inside the rear of the truck.