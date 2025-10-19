Guwahati: Youth Found Dead Near Gate Hospital with Two-Wheeler

In a shocking incident in the Mathgharia area of Guwahati, a young man was found dead in a roadside drain near the Gate hospital, noonmati, along with his two-wheeler, a KTM bike bearing registration AS 01 FS 3360.

According to locals, the youth was spotted in the drain with the bike late in the morning.

Locals immediately informed the police authority, following which Noonmati police reached the scene to recover both the body and the vehicle.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine whether it was the result of an accident or if other factors were involved.

