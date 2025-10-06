Major Accident At Guwahati : Car Rams Bike On VIP Road, 5 Critically Injured

A severe road accident occurred today on Guwahati's Six Mile VIP Road when a red Swift car bearing registration number ML-08F-9961 rammed into two two-wheelers, causing multiple injuries.

The incident involved a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle and a scooter, both of which were hit from behind by the four-wheeler.

Four people on the two-wheelers sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the Swift, Swapnil Bhardwaj, also sustained injuries in the accident.

According to the report, he may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Traffic police from Dispur arrived at the scene and seized all vehicles involved in the accident for further investigation.

The condition of the injured is currently being monitored at the hospital.

Also Read: Assam: Multiple Road Accidents During Maha Navami, several killed