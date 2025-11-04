Guwhati: AJYCP and Allies March, Urge Swift Justice for Zubeen Garg

At the call of the All Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), around 25 tribal organizations took to the streets on Tuesday, demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, whose death continues to stir controversy more than a month and a half after the incident.

The protest march began at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara and concluded at Beltola High School playground.

AJYCP leaders sharply criticized the Assam government, claiming that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the SIT have failed to conduct a satisfactory probe.

Protestors raised slogans including “We want justice” and “Himanta Biswa Hai Hai” to voice their anger.

One protestor said, “If it’s a murder, then everyone present at the scene should have been arrested and placed in police custody. If they are not, we question what kind of investigation is going on.”

The protesters also raised issues regarding land allocation, stating that 10 bighas promised for the Zubeen Khetra is insufficient. “We need 100 bighas for Zubeen Khetra. The godowns allegedly owned by Ashok Singhal should be evacuated and allocated immediately if claims are true,” they said.

AJYCP emphasized that the ongoing delays and lack of transparency in the investigation have intensified public distrust, warning that continued political handling of the case will fuel further protests across Assam.

