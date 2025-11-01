Guwhati: IAF to Host Special Air Show at Lachit Ghat, Rajnath Singh to Attend

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will hold a special air show at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, on November 9 as part of the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations, officials announced at a press meet held at Janata Bhawan.

The press conference was addressed by Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and Air Marshal Suraj Singh.

The event, organised centrally, will feature more than 75 aircraft participating in the flying display. Aircraft will take off from Bagdogra, Hasimara, Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, and Chabua airbases.

A rehearsal is scheduled 4–5 days prior to the show to ensure smooth execution.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present at the function. The programme is expected to attract around 3,000 guests, including school and college students invited to witness the spectacle.

Spectators can view the flying show from Uzanbazar’s new park, as well as from Bharalumukh and Fancy Bazar. Arrangements have also been made for guests at Aswaklanta Temple.

The air show will be open for viewing for five days.

Additionally, as part of the promotional activities, Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini’ will be highlighted during the show.

