Gyanashree Bora Join Raijor Dal, Says She Will Be Assam’s ‘Agnikanya’

Former Goalpara College assistant professor Dr Gyanashree Bora on Thursday formally joined the Raijor Dal, declaring that she would pursue a politics of unity and compassion in opposition to hatred and divisive narratives. Calling herself Assam’s “Agnikanya”, Bora said she wanted to move forward hand in hand with the people to bring meaningful change in the state’s political landscape.

Advertisment

Dr Bora, who recently resigned from her post in the Department of Chemistry at Goalpara College, had earlier been associated with the Raijor Dal as an active worker before joining government service. She stepped down from her academic position earlier this week to return to active politics.

She formally took membership of the party in the presence of Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi at a joining programme held at a hotel in Six Mile, Guwahati. Describing her return as that of a “daughter coming back home”, Bora outlined her political vision and future roadmap while addressing party workers and supporters.

“I am returning home,” Bora said. “When I look at the present political environment of the state, it frightens me. This atmosphere is dangerous for the younger generation. It must change. I know my journey will not be easy. Many choose the easy path, but I want to walk the thorny road ahead.”

Stating that her politics would be rooted in trust and inclusiveness, Bora said she wished to move forward by embracing people of all communities, religions, languages and backgrounds. “I want to practise the politics of unity against the politics of division based on caste and religion. I understand what Gen Z wants. Even if I succeed by just one per cent on this path, I will consider myself successful,” she said.

Rejecting money-driven politics, Bora said she neither possessed wealth nor believed in distributing money to win support. “Instead of money politics, I want to speak about people’s real problems,” she added.

Reiterating her commitment to challenging injustice, Bora said she would stand as an “Agnikanya” among the oppressed and deprived. “No one can buy me with money. I want to stand as a challenge to every challenge. If the system has to change, the new generation must enter politics, and I am committed to working towards that goal,” she said.

Bora said Thursday marked the true beginning of her political journey, adding that she did not wish to remain stagnant even for a moment as she steps into active public life.

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, who welcomed Bora into the party, described her joining as a “significant day in Assam’s politics.” He clarified that Bora had not joined with an immediate plan to contest elections from any specific constituency. “We are still deliberating whether she will contest this time or be entrusted with a different responsibility,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi said Bora had entered politics for two key reasons: her dissatisfaction with her college job and what he described as a broader collapse of academic autonomy. He alleged that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, college jobs have effectively been reduced to “bonded labour.”

Calling for public participation in the decision-making process, Gogoi appealed to the people of Mariani constituency to share their views on whether Gyanashree Bora should contest elections from the seat. He invited citizens to offer their suggestions by calling 8822424271. “If Gyanashree Bora decides to contest this time, Raijor Dal will make arrangements for her to contest from a constituency,” he said, adding that the people of Mariani are “eager to unseat Rupjyoti Kurmi” in the upcoming elections.

Gogoi said the party is working towards building a strong legislative presence in the Assembly and is aiming to field a group of 15 to 20 MLAs in the next elections. He added that he had advised Bora to focus on deep study and maintain direct, sustained engagement with people at the grassroots level.