Hackers Target Official Twitter Account of DIPR Assam

The official Twitter handle of the Directorate of Information Public Relations (DIPR) of the Assam Government was hacked on Saturday evening.

The hacked account (@diprassam) was displaying the profile image of Microstrategy owner and cryptocurrency investor Michael Saylor.

Random tweets with various crypto currencies were also seen in the DIPR twitter handle.

However, the account was later partially restored by the IT professionals.

“We regret to inform that our Twitter account (@diprassam) has been compromised. Although we have partially restored it, we would like to keep our followers informed to restrain themselves from following tweets from this account until we are confirmed of its complete official restoration,” read a statement.