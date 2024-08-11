Landslide Halts Traffic on Haflong-Silchar Route, Commuters Stranded

A massive landslide hit Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Sunday, resulting in the complete shutdown of vehicular traffic on National Highway 37.
According to sources, the landslide occurred in the Damchera area of Dima Hasao on Saturday evening.
As a result, transportation between Haflong and Silchar has been disrupted, with hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the road. Commuters are facing a tough time as they have been stuck for several hours in the route.
Reportedly, the authorities have launched efforts to clear the highway and restore normal traffic flow.