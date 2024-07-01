NH-27 Connecting Silchar-Haflong Shut Down as Jatinga River Overflows

The National Highway 27 in Assam connecting Haflong and Silchar has been completely shut down for traffic amid incessant rainfall, reports said on Monday.
The Jatinga River has been overflowing due to the continuous rainfall in Dima Hasao district for the past few days further leading to the submerging of the section of the vital highway between Jatinga and Haflong.
Visuals caught on camera show the overflowing river, leaving travelers stranded and disrupting vehicular movement.
Authorities are working to clear the road and restore access as soon as possible.
In May this year, the Dima Hasao police administration issued an emergency directive, suspending vehicular movement on National Highway 27 between Haflong and Mahur. Additionally, the highway has been closed at N-Leikul until further notice.
The decision to suspend traffic aims to ensure the safety of commuters and prevent further incidents due to the adverse weather conditions.