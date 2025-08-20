Hagrama Confident Of Forming BTC Govt., Said BPF Will Get 20+ Seats

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary has exuded confidence that his party will emerge as the single largest force in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mohilary asserted that BPF will secure over 20 seats. He said, "We are fighting alone and we will win 20-plus seats in the coming elections. In BTC, BPF is number one, BJP is number two, and UPPL comes last. Yes, UPPL is in power now, but they have done nothing for the BTC. We will form the government.”

Dismissing talks of any possible alliance, particularly with the UPPL, the former BTC chief maintained that his party is fully capable of forming the government on its own.

"Those talking about a BPF-UPPL alliance should first see who is pushing that idea. In BTC, whichever party forms the government will bring development. If the BJP cannot form the government here, how can they even talk about development? Forget alliances, we will secure the majority on our own,” he added.

The remarks come at a time when political equations in the BTC are being closely watched, with the BPF, UPPL, and BJP all eyeing a strong foothold in the influential council ahead of the elections.

