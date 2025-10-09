Hagrama Mohilary Back in Power: BPF-Led BTC Govt Convenes First Session

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) witnessed the inauguration of a new political chapter today as the first assembly session of the Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) government was held at the Council Assembly House, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar.

A total of 37 newly elected Members of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs) took the oath of office during the session.

This included 28 from the BPF, five from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and four from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), officially marking the commencement of the new BTC administration.

BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary were sworn in during the ceremony, with Pro-tem Speaker Tridip Daimary administering the oaths.

Speaking after the ceremony, Derhasat Basumatary said, “The oath-taking process for 36 members has been completed successfully. Only three members Pramod Boro, Rakesh Brahma, and Rekha Rani Das Boro could not attend the session due to personal reasons. Their oath will be administered at a later date. The next step will be the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House.”

Interestingly, the swearing-in reflected the rich linguistic diversity of the Bodoland region. Out of the 36 members, 15 took their oaths in Boro, 14 in English, and 7 in Assamese, underscoring the multilingual fabric of the BTC.

Hagrama Mohilary’s return to power after nearly five years underscores a significant political shift in the Bodoland Territorial Council, setting the stage for the new government’s tenure.

Also Read: BTC Govt Swearing-In Postponed to Oct 5 Due to Durga Puja