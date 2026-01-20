Hagrama Mohilary Warns of Third-Party Role in Kokrajhar Unrest

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on January 20 termed the recent incident in Kokrajhar as unfortunate and appealed to people from all communities to maintain peace and exercise restraint.

Advertisment

Speaking on the situation, Mohilary said the violence had erupted due to a misunderstanding and warned that certain third-party elements were attempting to take advantage of the situation to create further unrest. He stressed that such attempts would not be allowed to succeed.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining law and order, the BPF chief called upon the administration to take firm and decisive action against those responsible for disturbing peace. He said collective responsibility and public cooperation were crucial to prevent the situation from worsening.

Mohilary also urged the public to stay away from violence and rumours, and to assist the authorities in restoring normalcy in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Kokrajhar Police have detained 18 people in connection with the mob lynching incident at Karigaon, as investigations into the case continue. Police officials said the detentions were made based on preliminary evidence and witness statements gathered so far.

The detained individuals have been identified as Satyanath Tudu (47), Gudrai Kisku (30), Guni Mardi (28), Pawan Hembrom (22), Mangal Murmu (20), Raju Baski (26), Soniram Murmu (30), Robin Hembrom (45), Soban Mardi (35), Robin Soren (25), Rabi Hasda (38), Basileos Soren (23), Sabah Murmu (60), Nicolas Soren (35), Some Hembrom (18), Sebas Hembrom (44), Sunil Tudu (35) and Muntu Murmu (25).

According to the police, the detentions are part of a broader effort to identify everyone involved in the violent incident, which has triggered widespread tension in the area. Officials said the investigation is still underway and more arrests may follow as additional evidence comes to light.

Police further stated that legal action is being taken as per the law and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring accountability and restoring peace in Karigaon and the surrounding areas.

Also Read: Kokrajhar Unrest: CM Sarma Says Govt Taking All Steps to Restore Normalcy