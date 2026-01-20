Kokrajhar Unrest: CM Sarma Says Govt Taking All Steps to Restore Normalcy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Today expressed serious concern over the prevailing situation in Kokrajhar, stating that the state government is closely monitoring developments to restore peace and normalcy at the earliest.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said he is in constant touch with both the district administration and senior state-level officials to ensure that the law-and-order situation is brought under control.

Sarma informed that security forces have been deployed to maintain peace and ensure public safety. While the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the Central Armed Police Forces has already been stationed in the affected areas, arrangements have also been made for the deployment of the Army if required, he said.

To prevent the spread of rumours and maintain law and order, the Chief Minister said that mobile internet services will remain temporarily suspended in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts.

Appealing for calm, Sarma urged community leaders, political leaders and the general public to cooperate fully with the administration. He emphasised that restoring peace and ensuring the safety of citizens remain the government’s top priorities.

কোকৰাঝাৰৰ পৰিস্থিতি স্বাভাৱিক কৰি তোলাৰ অৰ্থে জিলা প্ৰশাসনৰ লগতে ৰাজ্য প্ৰশাসনৰ উচ্চস্তৰীয় বিষয়াসকলৰ সৈতে মই সততে যোগাযোগ ৰক্ষা কৰি আছোঁ।

শান্তি আৰু জনসাধাৰণৰ নিৰাপত্তা সুনিশ্চিত কৰিবলৈ সেনাবাহিনী মোতায়েন কৰাৰ ব্যৱস্থা কৰা হৈছে আৰু কেন্দ্ৰীয় সংৰক্ষিত আৰক্ষী বাহিনীৰ Rapid… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 20, 2026

“The government is committed to bringing back normalcy as quickly as possible,” the Chief Minister said, calling on all sections of society to help the authorities in maintaining peace.

