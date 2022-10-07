Hailakandi Assistant Prof Suspended For Owning Assets Beyond Income

A teacher in the Hailakandi district of Assam was on Friday served with suspension orders for allegedly owning property more than his earning justifies.

The teacher who was suspended was identified as Ashish Das. He was an assistant professor employed at 807 No Appin Requisition LPS.

Apart from teaching, allegations have been leveled against him of taking contractual works, having several businesses and being involved in politics.

Moreover, Ashish Das has also been accused of having assets beyond his income.

It may be noted that the accused Das had also met with the state’s education minister Ranoj Pegu during the Gunotsav where he identified himself as a representative of MP Kripanath Mallah.

Meanwhile, the suspension was ordered by the District Primary Education Officer of Hailakandi.