Assam: AIUDF MLA Surrenders Before Hailakandi Court in Rape Case, Gets Bail

An All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA of the Algapur constituency under Assam’s Hailankandi district was granted bail on Saturday after he surrendered before a lower court in a rape case.
According to reports, the MLA has been identified as Nijam Uddin Choudhury who earlier today surrendered before Hailakandi district and session’s judge after the court issued an arrest warrant on June 16.
The Public Prosecutor, Manika Roy was quoted by PTI saying, “The court granted his bail application.”
It is established the court issued the arrest warrant against him after the legislator repeatedly failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons in connection with the rape case filed against him.
Notably, a rape case was filed by a woman in which the MLA is alleged to be a co-accused.
Last month, MLA Choudhury was issued a show cause notice by his party for allegedly mentioning a Assam cabinet minister as ‘our man’ and appreciating the minister.
“It has come to our notice that you made a public statement appreciating Minister Sri Pijush Hazarika to be our man and also we are his men, which has become viral in the social media on 3rd May, 2023,” the notice read.
It may be mentioned that Choudhury was first elected as an MLA from Algapur constituency in the year 2016 and he retained the seat in the 2021 Assembly elections.