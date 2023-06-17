Assam: AIUDF MLA Surrenders Before Hailakandi Court in Rape Case, Gets Bail

Last month, MLA Choudhury was issued a show cause notice by his party for allegedly mentioning a Assam cabinet minister as ‘our man’ and appreciating the minister.

“It has come to our notice that you made a public statement appreciating Minister Sri Pijush Hazarika to be our man and also we are his men, which has become viral in the social media on 3rd May, 2023,” the notice read.