Assam: Over 300 LPG Cylinders Stolen From Hailakandi Gas Agency

In a bizarre heist, over 300 LPG gas cylinders were reported stolen from a Gas Agency in Assam’s Hailakandi, officials informed on Monday.

As per initial reports, the theft of cylinders was reported by Sorasori Gas Agency in the Hailakandi district of Assam.

Officials informed that as many as 370 gas cylinders were stolen in the heist that took place last night.

Meanwhile, the theft reportedly took place just 50 meters away from Panchgram Police Station.

