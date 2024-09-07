Assam: 4 Dead In Head-On Collision In Hailakandi; 3 Injured

Four people died and three others were injured in a head-on collision between two passenger vehicles in Assam's Hailakandi district on Saturday. The collision occurred near Katakhal bypass with witnesses saying that both vehicles were speeding beyond limits.
Among the deceased was a woman. Witnesses said that two victims were killed on the spot, while two others died later. Additionally, three others were injured, who have been rushed to Silchar Medical College for medical attention. The children traveling in the cars were fortunately saved, they said.
A witness said, "A massive collision took place today. Four people have died, including a woman. You can see one of the vehicles in the river."
"There is a lot of overspeeding in this stretch of road. A lot of times such accidents occur and the local residents are victims of it. We urge authorities to clamp down on this issue as soon as possible," he added.
An Alto and an Eon vehicle were involved in the accident. The collision caused one of the vehicles to fall into a nearby water body. Notably, all of the deceased were travelling in the Eon car.
The identities of the deceased are yet to be established.