Assam: 7 Of Hailakandi Picnic Group Injured In Accident In Karimganj

Amid a series of accidents related to picnic groups across Assam, a group of people out for an al-fresco in Karimganj met with an accident on Monday leaving seven people injured.
A Tata Magic vehicle carrying picnic-goers from Sonbeel picnic spot in the Karimganj district of Assam met with an accident. According to sources, the group of about eight to nine members from Hailakandi's Lakhsmisahar had availed the vehicle with registration AS 24 AC 0780 for a picnic at Karimganj's Sonbeel.
On their way back home during the night hours, the vehicle fell off a height of around 20 feet into a ditch off the kuccha village road near Shailanagar village.
The resulting accident produced a loud sound which alerted the locals who came to witness that the people on the vehicle were drowning in the small waterbody. The immediately helped the the group to come out of the water.
Later on, the officer-in-charge of the Kalibari Police Station, under which the accident took place, came to the scene after receiving information about the matter. The injured people were rushed to Ramkrishnanagar Primary Health Centre for initial medical assistance.
According to the information received, two members of the group sustained grave injuries in the accident and were rushed to Hailakandi Civil Hospital on an ambulance.
The individuals who were injured in the incident were identified as Aman Gupta, Chintu Ghosh, Rajiv Sutradhar, Prabir Bhattacharya, Dhiraj Debnath, Raja Parmanik and Kalachand Ghosh.
Police officials informed that most of the people injured in the accident are originally from West Bengal and were staying in Hailakandi on account of their jobs.
It may be noted that on January 1, another vehicle with picnic-goers onboard met with an accident in the same region.