Second Trap of the Day! Lat Mandal, Middleman Held for Accepting Bribe in Assam

In the second trap of the day, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red-handed one Nakbor Ali, a middleman in office of the Lahorighat Revenue Circle after he accepted bribe in conspiracy with Reba Kt. Bhuyan, Lat Mandal, Lahorighat Revenue Circle for mutation-related works.
Interestingly, in the same trap operation, Reba Kanta Bhuyan, Lat Mandal, Lahorighat Revenue Circle, district- Morigaon was also being apprehended for demanding a bribe and accepting it through a middleman, in conspiracy with him.
As per a press statement, a complaint was received by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Reba Kanta Bhuyan, Lat Mandal of office of the Circle Officer, Lahorighat Revenue Circle, district- Morigaon, had demanded Rs. 10,000/- (ten thousand only) as bribe from the complainant for processing mutation related works of the complainant.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today, today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Circle Officer, Lahorighat Revenue Circle, district- Morigaon.
The middleman Nakbor Ali was caught red handed at around 5 PM, in presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 3,000/- (three thousand only) as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant in conspiracy with Reba Kanta Bhuyan, Lat Mandal of Lahorighat Revenue Circle.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.
Later, Reba Kanta Bhuyan, Lat Mandal was also apprehended for demanding the bribe and accepting it through a middleman.
Meanwhile, in a press statement, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption informed that after finding sufficient evidence against the above mentioned persons, both were arrested.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on September 30, 2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 74/2023 under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).