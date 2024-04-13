Assam: CRPF Jawan Found Dead In Hailakandi, Suicide Suspected

Tragedy struck in the Hailakandi district of Assam on Saturday as a CRPF jawan was found dead with initial reports suggesting a possible case of suicide.
According to sources, the CRPF jawan deployed in Hailakandi succumbed after shooting himself with his service rifle. The deceased jawan has been identified as Badeshwar Rai.
The incident occurred at a temporary camp located in Panchgram in the Algapur tehsil of Hailakandi, where Rai was stationed for duty. The exact reason behind his extreme step is yet to be determined.
Authorities are conducting investigations into the circumstances leading to the jawan's suicide. The shocking incident has saddened the community, and efforts are being made to understand the factors contributing to this tragic event.